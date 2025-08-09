Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model
The Punjab Schools Education Department has announced a major shift in the examination system. Traditional board exams will be replaced with a new assessment test for students. The initiative aims to improve academic performance in grades nine and ten. It will also strengthen foundational skills built during the early years.
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the change, calling it a step toward modern and effective education standards.
The eighth-grade assessment will be conducted by PECTA, which will issue detailed exam guidelines within the next 20 days. This new system will first be implemented in government schools across the province. For private schools, the board examination will become optional. However, the new session is expected to begin in February or March of the coming year.
