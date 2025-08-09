By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Education System

The Punjab Schools Education Department has announced a major shift in the examination system. Traditional board exams will be replaced with a new assessment test for students. The initiative aims to improve academic performance in grades nine and ten. It will also strengthen foundational skills built during the early years.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the change, calling it a step toward modern and effective education standards.

The eighth-grade assessment will be conducted by PECTA, which will issue detailed exam guidelines within the next 20 days. This new system will first be implemented in government schools across the province. For private schools, the board examination will become optional. However, the new session is expected to begin in February or March of the coming year.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Chatgpt Plus
ChatGPT Plus Users Get to Keep GPT-4o After GPT-5 Complaints
Robot Drummer Achieves 90 Precision Mimics Human Techniques
Robot Drummer Achieves 90% Precision, Mimics Human Techniques
Punjab Government
Punjab Government Makes Special Announcement for Married School Teachers
Iphone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth The Hype
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth the Hype
Ethereum Surges Past 4000 Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back
Ethereum Surges Past $4,000: Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back?
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set to Receive GPT-5 Upgrade
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!
Google Finance
Google Finance Page Gets AI-Powered Redesign
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Pakistans Security Forces
Pakistan’s Security Forces Bring Down ‘Indian Drone’ in Lahore
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment