Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike In This Area

RAWALPINDI: Residents of Chaklala Cantonment are now facing a substantial financial strain as the local board has approved a major water charges hike along with sharp increases in sanitation fees for the new fiscal year. The revised structure means drinking water and essential services will become significantly more expensive for households of all sizes.

According to sources, the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) also endorsed the addition of seven roads to the commercial zoning map and approved new building bylaws. These decisions came during a meeting at Station Headquarters, chaired by Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz, President of the Board, with Vice President Malik Azhar Naeem, Cantonment Executive Officer Amir Rasheed, and other board members present.

The new rates show monthly water charges for a 3-marla house increasing from Rs300 to Rs450. Houses measuring 3-5 marla will now pay Rs700 instead of Rs300, while 5-7 marla homes see charges rise from Rs450 to Rs1,000. For 7-10 marla houses, rates have gone up from Rs750 to Rs1,300. Larger homes face even sharper jumps: 10-15 marla from Rs900 to Rs1,800, 15-20 marla from Rs1,125 to Rs2,500, 20-40 marla from Rs1,500 to Rs5,000, and houses above 40 marla now paying Rs7,000 instead of Rs1,500.

Sharp Hike in Commercial and Sanitation Charges Also Approved

Additionally, an extra surcharge between 200 and 250 percent has been imposed on water charges for residential buildings being used commercially. Meanwhile, commercial water connections like those for petrol pumps, banks, laundries, barber shops, bakeries, ice factories, beauty parlors, cinemas, hotels, schools, private hospitals, and marriage halls will experience increases ranging from 100 to 150 percent.

Alongside the water charges hike, the board approved hefty raises in conservancy and sanitation fees. For instance, a 3-marla house that once paid Rs300 will now pay Rs1,200. Similar increases affect larger properties, with 3-5 marla houses paying Rs2,000, 5-7 marla houses Rs2,600, and 7-10 marla homes Rs3,600. Fees for 10-15 marla houses have jumped to Rs4,800, while bigger households that previously paid Rs1,600 will now pay Rs6,000. Those who were paying Rs2,200 will pay Rs12,000, homes paying Rs2,500 will now pay Rs10,000, and houses once billed Rs3,500 will pay Rs15,000. Commercial conservancy charges have also been raised significantly.

The board further approved transforming 95.45 percent of Old Airport Road into a commercial zone. Combined with the new sanitation and water charges hike, these measures highlight a major shift in local policies that is set to impact both residents and business owners across the area.