RB Hygiene Home collaborates with Survey Auto to digitize its business operations

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Hygiene Home, the maker of Harpic and Mortein, has collaborated with Survey Auto to digitally transform its business operations. This was announced in Karachi between Akbar Ali Shah, Country Manager, RB Hygiene Home, and Umar Saif, CEO, Survey Auto.

As part of the collaboration, RB and Survey Auto will use big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools to map and identify trade areas with low distribution, household penetration, and unmet sales potential. Using predictive analytics, SurveyAuto will identify potential dengue & malaria hotspots using satellite imagery, weather forecast, and water body accumulation. By identifying neighborhoods based on socioeconomic classes and vulnerable segments, Survey Auto will also help RB in its fight to make the highest quality hygiene products accessible for all and not just a privilege for a few.

Talking about this initiative, Shah said,

“RB is a forward-looking business and in our relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, we are constantly working towards optimizing our reach and ensuring accessibility of our products in urban centers as well as rural villages of Pakistan. Our vision is to ensure that every household has a better lifestyle by equipping them with tools that protect their health and hygiene.”

In a statement, Survey Auto’s CEO, Umar Saif, stated,

“Now more than ever is the need to ensure that our people have a healthier and hygienic lifestyle. This can only be made possible if everyone, irrespective of their location, has access to health and hygiene products. Our uber-ised model of field data collection and machine learning-based analytics makes this process simpler and easier. We hope that through this collaboration we will be able to bring a positive difference in the lifestyles of Pakistanis across the country.”

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), formerly Reckitt & Colman, is a leading health & hygiene company operating in nearly 200 countries globally. We have made it our responsibility and purpose to help people live healthier lives. We make better products that empower everyone to take their health into their own hands and homes while making a positive social and environmental impact.

In Pakistan, RB started its operations in the late 1950s with brands like Dettol, Harpic, Mortein, Strepsils, and Veet which are all trusted household names for their quality and efficacy.

