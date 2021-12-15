Mobile, News

realme Announces a GT 2 Series special event to introduce Three World-First innovations on Dec. 20

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has revealed plans to introduce three world-premiere innovation-forward technologies at a special event being held for realme GT 2 Series on Monday, December 20, 2021. Since the realme GT 2 series is the most premium flagship ever, realme aims to push into the high-end global market and pursue leading innovations.

Making cutting-edge technologies and trendsetting designs more accessible to young customers has helped realme become the youngest smartphone brand in the global Top 06, and maintain strong momentum in its international expansion. As the first high-end flagship phone for realme, the brand wants to make a good first impression for young users in terms of technology and innovation. realme will introduce three world-first technologies in the GT 2 series in this event, including materials, photography, and communication.

For more information on the realme GT 2 series, please stay tuned.

