realme Announces Three Technological World Firsts at realme GT 2 Series Event

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially introduced three world premiere technologies at realme GT 2 Series Special Event. Relentless tech and design innovations have always been the cornerstones of realme’s rapid growth. As realme’s first and most premium flagship phone, the realme GT 2 Series features three world firsts: a back cover made of bio-polymer material, a 150° ultra-wide camera, and realme’s Innovation Forward Communication.

World’s first biopolymer material with Master Design

realme GT 2 Pro features a minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper. Created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, this “Paper Tech Master Design” makes realme GT 2 Pro the world’s first smartphone designed with bio-based materials.

realme GT 2 Pro’s back cover uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, but also various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT.

In addition, realme’s new box design has reduced the overall plastic ratio from 21.7% in the previous generation to 0.3% for this model.

World’s first 150°ultra-wide Camera with fisheye mode

Ultra-wide-angle lenses are often used in landscape and building photography, as they allow the camera to capture a wider perspective in each photo. realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone to offer a 150° ultra-wide camera. This ultra-wide camera expands the phone’s field of view by 278% compared to the main camera’s 84° field.

realme also develops the world’s first fisheye mode of smartphones on GT 2 Pro. This mode can produce a strong perspective or ultra-long depth of field effect. With a large field of view, the overall picture becomes even more visually appealing.



Innovation Forward Communication with Stable Signal and 360°NFC

The realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies: the world’s first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° near-field communication (NFC) technology. realme’s HyperSmart antenna switching technology is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions, all with the same signal strength. This allows GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal.

In terms of the Wi-Fi network enhancer, the symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna is designed to ensure more balanced signal strength around the phone. In realme’s tests, this design improved signal stability by 20% compared to the asymmetrical Wi-Fi antenna design.

realme GT 2 Pro also integrates the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function, increasing the sensing area by 500% and the sensing distance by 20%. The entire upper part of the GT 2 Pro senses NFC signals in either direction, facilitating the use of NFC for swiping cards or smartphones.