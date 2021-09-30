Realme Becomes the World’s No. 06 Smartphone Brand

Following the phenomenal success of the realme C25s (4GB+ 64GB) variant, realme unveiled the price of its upcoming 4GB+128GB version at PKR 26,999/-. The realme C25s is a class apart, offering flagship-level tech specs in its price bracket.

Recently, during a flash sale of realme Super September Shopping Week on Daraz, realme C25s’ 64GB variant sold more than 1,000 units within three minutes. This consumer-magnet smartphone gives one of the best C-series experiences, something people have come to recognize realme for.

The realme C25s comes with a power-packed MediaTekHelio G85 processor, packing power, and performance just to suit one’s needs. It offers smooth gameplay, that goes on and on with its massive 6,000 mAh mega battery. And as with its predecessor, the 18W Quick Charge keeps the fun going for longer.

The realme C25s is also a boon for camera lovers bringing a 48MP AI Triple Camera at the back. And the photography results are spectacular – especially in this price range. While all the content shots can be saved on the bumped-up 128GB memory. It is products like the realme C25s that put realme at the forefront of bringing flagship-level specifications at affordable price points.

It is no secret that realme is the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. But now, it has become the top 6th smartphone vendor in global rankings, according to the latest market insights conducted by Counterpoint Research. realme took the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1 percent YoY growth in Q2 2021. As a notable industry disruptor, the upstart brand has made the mark in a time span of just three years.

“In the past three years, we are like a new-born calf making little of a tiger as well as a real go-getter”, said Founder and CEO Sky Li in his open letter, noting that the young team with an average age of under 29 has encountered a wide range of unknown difficulties but remained determined and passionate to bring extraordinary products to young trendsetters worldwide.

Echoing the brand’s “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has taken bold moves in its business strategy choices such as globalization from the start, keeping ears close to the ground and listening to consumer demands, and integrating advanced technologies in beautifully designed and user-friendly products. realme phones were the first in their price range with a pop-up camera, the first in Android with magnetic wireless charging tech, and the very first equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series 5G chips. Those types of trendsetting innovations at those price points have appealed to a young and tech-savvy audience who quickly became passionate supporters of the brand.

realme is also prioritizing 5G products. realme’s 5G share in emerging market smartphone shipments went up from 8.8% in Q1 to 15.9% in Q2, ranking the 3rd, according to the counterpoint market monitor service data Q2 2021.

Sky said realme’s next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target – shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

As for its product strategy, realme will streamline its multiple product lines and optimize its technological offerings. The GT series will become its only premium product line to explore cutting-edge technology and disrupt the high-end segment.