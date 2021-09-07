realme introduces the C21 series at an affordable consumer rate

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has made leaps and bounds by bringing flagship-level products at affordable price points. This time, realme is bringing yet another smartphone for the masses. A newer version of their fan-favorite realme C21 (3GB + 32GB) has hit the market costing PKR 18,999/- and promising the same hard-hitting, top-quality features that the realme C21 is known for. Previously, realme C21 was a masterstroke of quality by realme, being the world’s first smartphone to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for reliability and quality.

realme C21 is truly an entry-level powerhouse. With a 5,000 mAh battery and Helio G35’s processing prowess, this smartphone goes for a long and gives you the best performance at this price point. The screen space also offers you views that you would expect on a flagship smartphone. With a 6.5-inch Mini-drop Fullscreen, the display is immersive and encapsulates you with its vivid colors.

While realme C21 is the perfect entry-level smartphone to have, it does not compromise on any of its features. For photography lovers, it has a 13MP Triple Camera with an f/2.2 large aperture letting you take brighter and sharper photos. And while one would want to take spectacular pictures on the go, realme C21 has a Super Power Saving Mode that gives your battery a boost at times of need.

realme C21 is crafted for the entry-level market, therefore it resonates with all the best features that the entry-level consumer demands. It doesn’t get better than the realme C21 now for PKR 18,999/- bringing 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. So, if you’re looking for your next smartphone purchase, realme C21 is the best option for the amazing price and unbeatable specs you can truly rely on.