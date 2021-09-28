Realme Launches Entry Level King C25s

Realme has introduced yet another fan-favorite product in its C-Series range. The realme C25s now comes in a 128GB version as well, thereby solidifying it as the entry-level king. Last month, realme C25s was launched with 64GB of storage that became an instant chart-topper with sales records like never before. The realme C25s 128GB version brings all the power-packed features of realme’s C-Series along with more storage for all your beloved memories.

realme C25s is a flagship-level smartphone, wrapped in affordability and reliability. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that offers lag-free gameplay and faster performance for everything you love to do on your smartphone. And in case you want the fun to linger on, the 6,000 mAh mega battery keeps the phone up and running. Even if it goes down, the 18W Quick Charge will have it back up in no time.

The realme C25s is just the perfect device for you. For PKR 26,999/-, you not only get a bumped up storage but also a 48MP AI Triple Camera and an 8MP AI Selfie Camera – making it a pro at photography. Technology reviewers all over have loved its price and all that it offers against it. The UI makes it a breeze to use with instant unlocking with the Fingerprint Sensor. All this is endorsed by the TUV Rheinland’s High-Reliability Certificate, making realme C25s a product that houses great quality and tenacity.

The realme C25s’ 128GB is available all over Pakistan at your favorite mobile markets and shops, while fans can also get theirs from Daraz.pk. With mesmerizing shades of Water Grey and Water Blue, one can’t stop falling in love with realme C25s.