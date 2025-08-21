By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Realme

Realme is gearing up for a major launch at its upcoming 828 Fan Festival, scheduled for August 27. The company has teased a smartphone that will feature a battery capacity exceeding 10,000 mAh, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market.

This launch follows Realme’s earlier showcase in May, where the brand revealed a prototype phone carrying a 10,000 mAh battery.

The announcement came through a post on X, where Realme hinted at a smartphone with an even larger battery. The device is expected to use silicon-anode battery technology, similar to the one seen in the Realme GT 7 concept device. This advanced technology allows higher energy density without significantly increasing the phone’s size or weight.

Realme Vice President Chase Xu appeared in a teaser video, emphasizing the company’s vision of “redefining limits.” While the video highlighted Realme’s ambition, it avoided revealing any concrete specifications. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the company to share more details at the launch event.

Back in May, Realme’s prototype smartphone stunned many by packing a 10,000 mAh battery into a slim body. The device measured only 8.5 mm in thickness and weighed around 215 grams, proving that large-capacity batteries no longer mean bulky designs.

The upcoming phone could mark another milestone in smartphone innovation. Realme’s annual 828 Fan Festival has previously served as a platform for breakthrough announcements. Last year, the brand introduced its 320W fast charging technology, which can fully charge a 4,400mAh battery in under five minutes.

With this year’s event, Realme seems ready to push smartphone battery technology to a new level. Whether this device will reach global markets or remain limited to select regions remains to be seen.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

