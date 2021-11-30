Mobile, News

realme’s Quality Expert – the realme C25Y Rolls Out in the Market Today

Usman Aslam

realme’s C-Series is quite the star – one for its quality with the TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification and an overall value for money. So, realme has unveiled yet another star in the C-Series league called realme C25Y which promises to deliver top-notch specs on a budget, striving to be the ultimate choice for buyers who want a taste of the future on an easy pocket.

realme C25Y is designed for all those who are hard-pressed against time. It provides uninterrupted and impressive performance with its enormous 5,000mAh battery. Adding to the value, it is equipped with an 18W Quick Charge and super power-saving mode making realme C25Y the optimal smartphone for everyday use.

It delivers a fantastic photographic experience with its 50MP AI Camera and offers great selfies with the 8MP Selfie Camera. The Unisoc T610 Powerful Octa-core Processor under the hood of realme C25Y not only enhances the gaming experience but also improves the phone’s efficiency, powering it to run smoothly for long hours. Yielding a large 16.5cm (6.5”) display, realme provides effortless scrolling in every touch – guaranteeing the finest value for money. The realme C25Y debuts for PKR 26,999/- and comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colors. It is available on Daraz and in offline markets.

realme Names its Most Premium Flagship Phone – realme GT 2 Pro

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, revealed the name of its best-ever smartphone today, the realme GT 2 Pro. This marks the starting point of realme pushing into the high-end global market and pursuing leading innovations.

“As the first creation under realme’s most premium flagship GT Pro series, GT 2 Pro bears our mission to bring top-tier experience to our young customers with performance, design and camera all beyond expectations,” said Sky Li, realme’s Founder and CEO, noting that the company has always been laser-focused on customer needs and will try relentlessly to develop greater phones for fans worldwide. 

Making cutting-edge technologies and trendsetting designs more accessible to young customers has helped realme become the youngest smartphone brand in the Top 6 globally and maintain strong momentum in international expansion. According to the latest data revealed by Canalys, realme became one of the top 5 smartphone players in 21 markets globally in Q3 2021, rising from 14 markets in early 2021.

