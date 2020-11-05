Registrations for 021Disrupt 2020 Wired are LIVE NOW

The wait for Pakistan’s most sought-after entrepreneurship conference is finally over. Registrations for 021Disrupt 2020 Wired are now live. If you want to register for this prestigious online conference (it’s free, by the way) from 30th November to 5th December, head over here .

Organized by The Nest I/O, the prominent tech incubator and community hub launched by P@SHA with global partner Google for Startups, 021Disrupt is Pakistan’s premier entrepreneurship conference. It showcases the best and most innovative ventures from our local startup ecosystem and attracts a plethora of international guests that range from high-profile entrepreneurs and visionaries to corporate titans and venture capitalists.

Between 30th November and 5th December 2020, 021Disrupt will become an online platform featuring an exciting mix of speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops, roundtables discussions, and networking activities featuring participation from diverse industries and fields from around the world.

Whether you’re a professional, a student, or part of a passionate startup, there is always something for you at a 021Disrupt conference.

As a student, the exposure you get is invaluable, as you discover the world of technology and entrepreneurship and gain that much needed inspiration to launch a venture of your own.

As a professional, the networking opportunities are plentiful, and you get to collaborate and engage with significant figures in the tech and startup fields who are more than willing to lend you their knowledge and experience.

Startups, on the other hand, can attend speaker sessions and panel discussions to gain valuable insight into the competitive and risky world of entrepreneurship. Teams can apply for a chance to network with key players, initiate investment deals, and gain advice in one-on-one meetings with experts.

Therefore, 021Disrupt 2020 is worth looking forward to. You may learn more about the conference and past activities here .

