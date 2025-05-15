Revolutionary Chipset Aims to Lower the Price of Flagship Phones

Designed for high-end gaming and cameras-centric smartphones, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9400e, a “sub-premium” variant of their flagship 9400 chipset.

Built on TSMC’s third-generation 4 nm process, the 9400e boasts next-generation connectivity, better picture pipelines, a flagship-grade GPU, and All Big Core CPU design.

Core Architecture and Performance

For those interested in the specifications: the Dimensity 9400e adopts an All Big Core configuration. We can expect one Cortex‑X4 prime core at 3.4 GHz, three more Cortex‑X4 cores at 2.85 GHz, and four power‑efficient Cortex‑A720 cores at 2.0 GHz.

Compared to the full 9400, the 9400e steps down memory support to LPDDR5X at 4266 MHz (versus up to 8533 MHz), which helps reduce platform costs while still delivering flagship‑class responsiveness and multitasking.

Graphics are handled by a 12‑core Immortalis‑G720 GPU, which brings hardware‑accelerated ray tracing and MediaTek’s Adaptive Gaming Technology for smooth frame rates and up to 40 percent power savings during intense gaming sessions.

Imaging and AI Enhancements

The 9400e camera features a high-dynamic-range noise reduction system across three microphones. Users can also expect an 18-bit RAW image signal processor (ISP) capable of 16-layer semantic segmentation for professional-grade video effects. Moreover, the chipset is compatible with MediaTek’s APU-790 neural engine, which lets smart AI pipelines improve films, tag sceneries, and identify things in real-time.

Connectivity and Multimedia Support

The platform boasts Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for high‑speed wireless links, plus sub‑6 GHz 5G with carrier aggregation. Display outputs can reach up to 4K 120 Hz or WQHD 180 Hz, making the 9400e suitable for premium screens and VR applications.

Early Device Adoptions

Several OEMs have confirmed 9400e‑powered launches:

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition in China

Realme Neo 7 Turbo featuring a 7000 mAh battery and 1.5K OLED display

Vivo 30 Pro Mini with a 6.31‑inch screen, 6500 mAh battery, and 90 W fast charging

Global availability will follow regional introductions, with Realme GT 7 and potential rebrands like Vivo X200 FE and other flagship killers slated for mid‑2025 releases.