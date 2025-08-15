By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No 51 In Lahore On August 15 2025

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No. 51 result was announced at the National Savings Centre, Lahore, today, August 15, 2025.

The winner of the first prize received Rs700,000. Followed by three second prizes of Rs200,000 each, while the winners of the third prize got Rs1,000 each.

The Pakistani prize bond scheme, administered by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s, began with a modest Rs 10 bond issue in 1960. Over time, higher denominations were introduced, including the now popular Rs 1,500 bond, affordable for many and featuring substantial prize payouts.

Every Pakistani citizen is eligible to buy prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches, and National Savings Centers across the country.

The bondholders can win prizes while there is no threat to their invested amount, as they can redeem the prize bonds anytime without deductions.

The complete list of winners for Draw No. 51 will be available after TechJuice gets credible numbers.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

