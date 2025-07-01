By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sami Wahid Appointed As Coca Cola Pakistan Afghanistan General Manager

Sami Wahid has officially taken charge as Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan General Manager, overseeing the region within the Eurasia & Middle East Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company. With nearly 20 years of experience across marketing, sales, strategy, and general management, Mr. Wahid is set to steer the company’s strategic planning and commercial operations.

Before joining Coca-Cola, Sami Wahid served as Managing Director at Mondelez Pakistan, where he led transformative growth across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan markets. Renowned for fostering an innovative culture and delivering exceptional brand and business results, he brings a proven track record of success to his new role.

“Coca-Cola has invested over a billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan in recent years,” said Mr. Wahid. “With immense growth potential in this market, I’m excited to drive further expansion alongside Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI), our Turkey-based bottler. After more than 70 years in Pakistan, Coca-Cola is deeply woven into the country’s fabric, from global platforms like Coke Studio to community-focused sustainability initiatives.”

As the new Sami Wahid Coca-Cola Pakistan General Manager, he is committed to strengthening the company’s legacy in the region while exploring fresh avenues for growth and innovation.

Wahid is also a strong advocate for industry-wide progress, often representing sector interests before key regulatory bodies. Passionate about environmental stewardship, governance, and sustainability, he works to ensure meaningful contributions to communities. In addition to his new leadership role, Mr. Wahid has served as Senior Vice President of the American Business Council, championing initiatives that drive tangible positive impact across Pakistan.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms For Foreign Investors

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms for Foreign Investors

Nccia Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under Operation Grey

NCCIA Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under ‘Operation Grey’

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Inflation Rate Drops Sharply in FY2025

Gwadar Port Expansion Plan Eyes New Shipping Lines Ferry Service To Gcc

Gwadar Port Expansion Targets New Shipping Routes and Gulf Ferry Services

Ai Roles Fuel Income Trends In 2025 As Freelance Earnings Soar

AI Roles Fuel Income Trends in 2025 as Freelance Earnings Soar

Cambridge Exam Resit Announced After Paper Leak

Cambridge Exam Resit Announced After Paper Leak

Karachi Parking Fees Scrapped By Kmc To Ease Citizens Burden

KMC Abolishes Parking Fees at Select Locations in Karachi

Next Tech Titans Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Join Forces On Ai And Chips

Next Tech Titans? Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Join Forces on AI and Chips

Banks Hike Atm Fee For Withdrawals From Other Banks Machines

Interbank ATM Withdrawal Fees Hiked by 50% Across Pakistan

Lahores Emission Testing Drive Expands To Include Heavy Vehicles

Lahore’s emission testing drive expands to include New vehicle Types

Trump Linked Crypto Firm Raises 220m To Mine Bitcoin

Trump-Linked Crypto Firm Raises $220M to Mine Bitcoin

Apple Is Reportedly Making New Xr Smart Glasses To Stay

Apple Is Reportedly Making New XR Smart Glasses To Stay Ahead of the Curve

Nadra Launches Amnesty Scheme To Fix Cnic Errors Without Penalty

NADRA launches Amnesty Scheme to fix CNIC errors without penalty