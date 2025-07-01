Sami Wahid Appointed As Coca Cola Pakistan Afghanistan General Manager

Sami Wahid has officially taken charge as Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan General Manager, overseeing the region within the Eurasia & Middle East Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company. With nearly 20 years of experience across marketing, sales, strategy, and general management, Mr. Wahid is set to steer the company’s strategic planning and commercial operations.

Before joining Coca-Cola, Sami Wahid served as Managing Director at Mondelez Pakistan, where he led transformative growth across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan markets. Renowned for fostering an innovative culture and delivering exceptional brand and business results, he brings a proven track record of success to his new role.

“Coca-Cola has invested over a billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan in recent years,” said Mr. Wahid. “With immense growth potential in this market, I’m excited to drive further expansion alongside Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI), our Turkey-based bottler. After more than 70 years in Pakistan, Coca-Cola is deeply woven into the country’s fabric, from global platforms like Coke Studio to community-focused sustainability initiatives.”

As the new Sami Wahid Coca-Cola Pakistan General Manager, he is committed to strengthening the company’s legacy in the region while exploring fresh avenues for growth and innovation.

Wahid is also a strong advocate for industry-wide progress, often representing sector interests before key regulatory bodies. Passionate about environmental stewardship, governance, and sustainability, he works to ensure meaningful contributions to communities. In addition to his new leadership role, Mr. Wahid has served as Senior Vice President of the American Business Council, championing initiatives that drive tangible positive impact across Pakistan.