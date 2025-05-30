Samsung Debuts One Ui 8 Beta For Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Electronics has officially launched the One UI 8 beta program, starting with the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra in key markets including Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. The update, built on Android 16, introduces several AI-driven enhancements and is expected to reach more Galaxy devices in the coming months.







The One UI 8 beta brings significant upgrades, including advanced AI features such as multimodal interaction and personalized suggestions, tailored across phones, tablets, and foldables. A new tool, “Now Brief,” offers contextual updates throughout the day, improving user productivity.

Samsung is also placing a stronger emphasis on privacy, with more refined on-device data controls and security enhancements backed by Samsung Knox Vault.

Users will also see added support for Auracast, enabling shared Bluetooth audio streams, and improved customer service tools through QR and NFC integration. The Reminder app now features voice input and task sharing, while Quick Share delivers faster, more reliable file transfers.







While the One UI 8 beta is currently limited to the Galaxy S25 series, it will soon expand to Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices before reaching other Galaxy models. Users in eligible regions can join the beta program through the Samsung Members app.