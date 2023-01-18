Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Can Exceed Rs.340,000 Before PTA Tax; Which Can Be Around Rs.140K

Samsung has announced the official release date for its new flagship mobile, Galaxy S23 series, which will be launched on February 1, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost $799(Rs.182,000) (8 GB/128 GB) but the Galaxy S23 Ultra(1 TB/12 GB) will costs around $1499(Rs.342,000). Just like all the imported phones, S23 will have heavy PTA taxes and will make every Pakistani buyer rethink their decision of going through with the purchase.

Here is the list of all the variants of Galaxy S23 that will be launched by Samsung.

Galaxy S23 (8 GB/128 GB): $799(Rs.182,000)

Galaxy S23 (8 GB/256 GB): $849(Rs. 194,000)

Galaxy S23+ (8 GB/128 GB): $999(Rs.228,000)

Galaxy S23+ (8 GB/256 GB): $1,049(Rs.239,000)

Galaxy S23 Ultra: (8 GB/256 GB): $1,249(Rs.285,000)

Galaxy S23 Ultra: (12 GB/512 GB): $1,349(Rs.308,000)

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12 GB/1 TB): $1,499(Rs. 342,000)

These prices do not involve any taxes and the Galaxy S23 Ultra(1 TB) can cause over Rs.500,000 with taxes in Pakistan, almost double the device’s price.

Even after this mind-boggling figure of a price, if you still buy Galaxy S23, you will be greeted with pretty much the similar camera specs as the Galaxy S22. Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming with a 200-megapixel sensor. Along with three additional rear cameras: a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a second 10-megapixel telephoto with a 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, both the S23 and the S23 Plus reportedly have three cameras: a 50-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a single 10-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming with the largest of the three phones with a 6.8-inch 1440p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus reportedly have 6.1 and 6.6-inch OLED displays, both 1080p, both 120Hz. All three phones are said to have a hole-punch notch with a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The leaks and rumors till now suggest that all three phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is joined by a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM in the Ultra, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage. The S23 and S23 Plus will reportedly only come with 8GB of RAM and between 128GB and 512GB of RAM.

Battery size is 3,900mAh for the S23, 4,700mAh for the S23 Plus, and 5,000mAh for the Ultra. The Plus and Ultra will reportedly support fast charging at up to 45W, versus 25W on the base S23.

