Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launches with AI boost, Sparks Battery Life Debate

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge arrived on May 13, 2025, as the slimmest flagship in Samsung’s lineup. It immediately got the attention of the anticipating fans for combining a 5.8 mm titanium chassis with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED screen and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

However, its uncompromisingly thin build means juggling a smaller 3,900 mAh battery and no dedicated telephoto lens.

Design and Durability

Engineered for style-conscious users, the Galaxy S25 Edge is crafted from aerospace-grade titanium and reinforced with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on both sides. Available in Titanium Silver, Jet Black, and the exclusive Icyblue Titanium, the device weighs just 163 g. Samsung has described it as “lighter than a packet of chips”—a phrase that’s already become a marketing tagline. Despite its sleek profile, the phone maintains an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Some early reviewers praised its feel in hand, though a few noted that the ultra-thin frame results in slightly visible edge distortion when viewing content from extreme angles.

Although some testers noted slight edge distortion when viewed at extreme angles. Its IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance despite the slim frame.

Display and Performance

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display supports a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and QHD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and fluid animations. Inside, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy—an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4—is paired with 12 GB of RAM, offering snappy multitasking and seamless gaming performance.

Samsung also includes a vapor-chamber cooling system to help manage thermals, although heat buildup has been noted during prolonged gaming or AI-intensive tasks.

However, not everyone is amazed by these snappy features. Users turned to Reddit to express their displeasure over several features and pricing slots:

Running One UI 7 atop Android 15, the S25 Edge integrates Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI toolkit: the Now Bar offers contextual summaries, Cross-App Actions automate routine tasks, and Gemini Live provides real-time translations.

These features underscore Samsung’s AI-driven vision, though battery drain during extended AI use remains a concern.