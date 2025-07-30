Recent rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could finally upgrade to 65W wired charging. However, a new leak now claims it may support only 60W instead. While 60W is a step up from the previous 45W, it’s still not a massive leap. Still, the increase in charging speed could appeal to users wanting faster top-ups.

The earlier report also mentioned the S26 Ultra would feature a larger 5,500 mAh battery. That would be a 10% increase compared to the 5,000 mAh cell in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

But not all sources agree. Some suggest Samsung will keep the 5,000 mAh battery unchanged in the S26 Ultra. The slightly faster charging might be Samsung’s way of balancing power demands.

Despite the mix of rumors, one point is becoming clear. The S26 Ultra likely won’t lead the market in battery capacity or charging speed. As the launch nears, more leaks may clarify what Samsung truly plans.