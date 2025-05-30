Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Flip 7 to Launch with Android 16 and One UI 8

Samsung is breaking its usual pattern this year by launching its upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, with Android 16 right out of the box.







Traditionally, Samsung’s foldables have arrived with the prior year’s Android version due to Google’s late-year release cycle. However, with Android 16 expected to roll out as early as June and the new foldables likely launching in July, the timing has finally aligned.

Until now, it was uncertain whether Samsung would be able to integrate Android 16 in time. But the company has now confirmed the update, making these devices among the first to come pre-installed with Android 16. This move could set a new precedent for future Samsung releases.

The early adoption of Android 16 may come as a surprise, given Samsung’s historically measured approach to software updates. The company attributes this rapid deployment to “open communication” and “real-time feedback” from Google, enabling them to speed up the integration of the new OS.







Running alongside Android 16 will be One UI 8, Samsung’s customized skin for Android. This version will bring a heavier emphasis on AI enhancements, along with improvements in security and usability. One highlighted feature is the ability to connect Bluetooth audio devices quickly by scanning a QR code, reflecting the brand’s push toward “convenient, intuitive tools.”

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will lead the charge, other Samsung models aren’t far behind. The company has already launched a One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series, hinting that the broader rollout of Android 16 across Samsung’s ecosystem is not far away.