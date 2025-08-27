Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island

Samsung is planning a major camera redesign for the next Galaxy S series. The Samsung S26 Ultra could return to the camera island layout that first appeared on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The change aims to make room for larger sensors and to improve image quality.

A larger sensor captures more light and more detail. Samsung has used a 200-megapixel sensor in recent models. Rivals have begun using large one-inch type sensors. The camera island gives Samsung space for bigger hardware while the phone remains thin. Reports also say Samsung may widen the main lens aperture to f1.4 to let in more light.

The upgrade may include a higher resolution telephoto sensor. The Samsung S26 Ultra could move from a ten megapixel three times telephoto to a 50-megapixel unit. That change will boost zoom clarity and low light shots. The five times telephoto and the ultra wide camera are expected to remain the same.

Design choices will balance slimness and imaging performance. The camera island lets Samsung keep a slim body while adding larger components. The island also centralises the camera hardware and may help heat management and structural integrity.

The implication of this to users is improved images with a phone that is not thick. It probably will not change much in terms of core features that customers are after, but will improve the quality of night photography and zooming. Samsung will also optimise software to align with the new sensors and better processing of color and detail.

The Samsung S26 Ultra is going to be quite an update in photography on mobile. The buyers who are interested in camera performance should wait and see the official announcement of the following year. A camera island comeback will surely be an alert that Samsung have camera quality at the forefront of their priorities.