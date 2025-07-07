Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Get Telephoto Camera Upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera a few days ago. The same source has now leaked more information about the telephoto camera configuration of the device.
A 50MP sensor is expected to be included in one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s telephoto lenses. The lens will be designed like a periscope and will support 5x optical zoom functionality. Interestingly, the same setup was featured in the previous Galaxy S25 Ultra model. This suggests that no significant improvement has been introduced in this particular camera component.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra from last year came with a 10MP sensor for its second telephoto lens. That camera offered 3x optical zoom, providing mid-range zoom capabilities to users. However, Samsung might now replace that sensor with a powerful 200MP camera in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. This move is being reported as bold and possibly game-changing in smartphone photography.
