By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera a few days ago. The same source has now leaked more information about the telephoto camera configuration of the device.

A 50MP sensor is expected to be included in one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s telephoto lenses. The lens will be designed like a periscope and will support 5x optical zoom functionality. Interestingly, the same setup was featured in the previous Galaxy S25 Ultra model. This suggests that no significant improvement has been introduced in this particular camera component.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra from last year came with a 10MP sensor for its second telephoto lens. That camera offered 3x optical zoom, providing mid-range zoom capabilities to users. However, Samsung might now replace that sensor with a powerful 200MP camera in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. This move is being reported as bold and possibly game-changing in smartphone photography.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cryptocurrency Markets

3 Key Factors That May Affect Cryptocurrency Markets This Week

Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25

SECP Imposes Rs425M Penalties for Compliance in FY2024-25

Pakistan Mango Industry Faces Crisis Amid Climate Change Water Shortage

Pakistan Mango Industry faces crisis amid climate change & water shortage

Smartwatches

Bank Alfalah Introduces Interest-Free Plans for Smartwatch & Earbud Shoppers

Fbr Unveils Ai Customs Clearance For Efficient Tax Collection

FBR Unveils Pakistan’s First AI Customs Clearance System

Mg Hs Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite Nev Tax Hike

MG HS Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite NEV Tax Hike

Finance Minister Reviews Launch Of Pms Fan Replacement Program

Finance Minister Reviews Launch of PM’s Fan Replacement Program

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3d Printed Prosthetic Arms To Gaza Children

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3D-Printed Prosthetic Arms to Gaza Children

Sbp Eases Policy Rate By 2 5 As Inflation Shows Steady Decline

How to Apply for SBP Cyber Risk Officer & SBOTS 28th Batch ( Application Details Inside)

Kp Ashura Security Boosted With First Use Of Drone Jamming

KP Ashura Security Boosted with First Use of Drone Jamming

Haval Car Price Reduction Pakistan A Win For Buyers

Haval Lowers Prices Amid Industry-Wide Hikes

Google I/O

Google I/O Extended 2025 coming to Islamabad: Dates, & Key Insights

Pakistan Vs India Set For Pubg Mobile World Cup 2025 Clash

Pakistan vs India Set for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Clash (Dates Confirmed)