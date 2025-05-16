Samsung Vision Ai Brings Intelligent Features To Smart Tvs

JAKARTA: Samsung Vision AI is redefining how we interact with television, as the company unveils its latest line of AI-powered smart TVs at the Unbox & Discover event. This cutting-edge innovation brings artificial intelligence directly into the TV, delivering a highly personalized and efficient user experience.









Samsung Vision AI is now integrated into the company’s newly launched TV lineup, already available in multiple countries including Indonesia. This breakthrough enables users to enjoy AI-driven features such as AI Picture, AI Sound, Generative Wallpaper, Universal Gesture, and intelligent content recommendations—all from the comfort of their living room.

“AI was once a futuristic idea seen only in sci-fi, but today it’s part of your everyday life,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

These AI TVs are also future-ready, supported by a seven-year operating system update guarantee. Samsung plans to continuously enhance Vision AI with new features over time.









Beyond media experiences, these smart TVs serve as command centers for the home. Thanks to integration with SmartThings, users can control various Galaxy devices, transforming their television into a full-fledged smart home controller.

Samsung emphasizes that Vision AI also promotes sustainability, offering energy efficiency and secure operation. Backed by Samsung Yahus, a dedicated entertainment-grade security system, users can enjoy peace of mind while their smart ecosystem operates seamlessly in the background.