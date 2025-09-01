Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles In Fy25

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) profitability recorded a sharp improvement in FY25, with the company achieving major growth across revenue, profit, and investor returns compared to FY24. The financial report highlights stronger operational performance and increased efficiency.

Net revenue rose by 89 percent, climbing from Rs57.642 million in FY24 to Rs108.694 million in FY25, reflecting robust sales growth. Gross profit doubled with a 102 percent increase, reaching Rs31.642 million against Rs15.646 million in the previous year, showing stronger earnings on sales.

Profit after taxation increased significantly by 106 percent, up from Rs7.936 million to Rs16.336 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also posted a 105 percent jump to Rs270.26 in FY25 from Rs131.29 in FY24, a major boost for shareholders.

Gross margins improved from 27.1 percent in FY24 to 29.1 percent in FY25, while net margins rose from 13.8 percent to 15.0 percent, indicating stronger bottom-line growth.

Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 96.6 percent compared to 121.9 percent a year earlier, while Return on Assets (RoA) climbed from 43.0 percent to 46.0 percent. These results underline that Sazgar Engineering profitability benefited from better asset utilization and steady returns for investors.

The financial performance shows that the company has strengthened its earnings capacity and positioned itself for sustainable growth in the coming years.