By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles In Fy25

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) profitability recorded a sharp improvement in FY25, with the company achieving major growth across revenue, profit, and investor returns compared to FY24. The financial report highlights stronger operational performance and increased efficiency.

Net revenue rose by 89 percent, climbing from Rs57.642 million in FY24 to Rs108.694 million in FY25, reflecting robust sales growth. Gross profit doubled with a 102 percent increase, reaching Rs31.642 million against Rs15.646 million in the previous year, showing stronger earnings on sales.

Profit after taxation increased significantly by 106 percent, up from Rs7.936 million to Rs16.336 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also posted a 105 percent jump to Rs270.26 in FY25 from Rs131.29 in FY24, a major boost for shareholders.

Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles In Fy25

Gross margins improved from 27.1 percent in FY24 to 29.1 percent in FY25, while net margins rose from 13.8 percent to 15.0 percent, indicating stronger bottom-line growth.

Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 96.6 percent compared to 121.9 percent a year earlier, while Return on Assets (RoA) climbed from 43.0 percent to 46.0 percent. These results underline that Sazgar Engineering profitability benefited from better asset utilization and steady returns for investors.

The financial performance shows that the company has strengthened its earnings capacity and positioned itself for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Repeat Offenders May Face FBR E-Invoicing Penalty of up to Rs3m
Scientists Make Quantum Signals Flow Like Wifi Through Normal Cables
Scientists Make Quantum Signals Flow Like WiFi Through Normal Cables
Two New Lego Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed
Two New LEGO Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Cuts Rs2.6 Trillion in Public Debt Before Maturity
No Public Holidays In Punjab Schools On May 28
Govt Sets New School Timings in Punjab
Narowal Petrol Pump Owner Announces Special Ramadan Discount
Fuel Prices Announced For Next Fortnight, From September 1
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races To Launch First Product
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races to Launch First Product
Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports
Floods Force School Closures in Punjab as Govt Extends Vacations
Pakistan Eyes China For Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Pakistan Eyes China for Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
FBR Revenue Shortfall Hits Rs42bn in First Two Months of FY26
Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs
Punjab University Declares ‘Zero Week’ as Floods Disrupt Routine
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Govt Announces EOBI Pension Increase for 500,000 Pensioners
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Flood Relief Measures Announced for Punjab Residents