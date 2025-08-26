By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has opened applications for the first cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox (RSB), aiming to drive innovation in Pakistan’s financial sector. This initiative provides a controlled environment where fintechs can test innovative products and services under the supervision of the central bank.

According to the SBP, the first cohort will focus on three key areas: technology-enabled solutions for inward remittances, open banking, and remote onboarding of merchants. By participating, companies can validate their solutions, help shape regulatory frameworks, and ensure compliance while maintaining financial stability and consumer protection.

The central bank has issued detailed Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines to guide participants through the application and testing process. Applications are open from August 25 to October 5, 2025.

The SBP encourages fintech startups, established financial institutions, and technology innovators to join the sandbox pilot, contributing to Pakistan’s growing digital financial ecosystem. Experts say such initiatives could accelerate digital payments adoption, improve access to financial services in remote areas, and strengthen the overall fintech landscape in the country.

For more information, interested participants can visit the SBP official website or contact the Regulatory Sandbox team directly.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

