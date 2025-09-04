By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 45 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed a slight improvement this week, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves increased by $28 million, reaching $14.30 billion as of August 29, 2025.

According to official data, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.66 billion, with commercial banks holding $5.36 billion. The SBP reserves had been at $14.27 billion last week, marking a steady upward trend.

Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves

Category Amount (USD) Category
SBP Reserves $14.30 billion SBP Reserves
Commercial Banks $5.36 billion Commercial Banks
Total Reserves $19.66 billion Total Reserves

The increase, though modest, highlights stability in Pakistan’s external position, with SBP continuing efforts to maintain adequate foreign exchange buffers amid global and domestic economic challenges.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

