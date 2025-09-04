SBP Reserves Increase by $28 Million, Hit $14.30 Billion
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed a slight improvement this week, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves increased by $28 million, reaching $14.30 billion as of August 29, 2025.
According to official data, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.66 billion, with commercial banks holding $5.36 billion. The SBP reserves had been at $14.27 billion last week, marking a steady upward trend.
Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves
|Category
|Amount (USD)
|SBP Reserves
|$14.30 billion
|Commercial Banks
|$5.36 billion
|Total Reserves
|$19.66 billion
The increase, though modest, highlights stability in Pakistan’s external position, with SBP continuing efforts to maintain adequate foreign exchange buffers amid global and domestic economic challenges.