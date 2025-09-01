By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 43 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Scientists Make Quantum Signals Flow Like Wifi Through Normal Cables

Quantum internet has long sounded futuristic, but now critical breakthroughs are making it feel within reach. Engineers at the University of Pennsylvania have taken a monumental leap forward by sending quantum signals over the same live fiber lines used by our daily internet. Scientists did a real-world demonstration on commercial Verizon fiber, illustrating how quantum communication meshes with everyday web traffic.

The Tech Core: Q-Chip Makes Quantum Speak IP

Because quantum particles collapse when measured, routing them has been impossible using standard internet techniques. Penn’s answer is the Q-Chip, or Quantum-Classical Hybrid Internet by Photonics.

It bundles a classical IP signal as a “train engine” to carry the entangled quantum data “like cargo,” without ever measuring or disturbing it. This allows automatic noise correction with fidelity exceeding 97%, all using standard internet infrastructure.

Quantum Internet: A Step Towards Reality

Passing quantum data across commercial fiber means real-world deployment is now feasible, not just experimental. Silicon-based Q-Chips are scalable, and that pilot over Verizon’s campus shows quantum and classical web protocols can coexist seamlessly.

Imagine quantum computing, ultra-secure messaging, or data sharing across cities without building new cabling, just upgrade with smarter networking chips.

Distance remains a challenge. Quantum signals weaken over fiber and cannot be boosted like regular internet data. Long-range networking will require repeaters or relay systems, especially for intercity or global quantum links.

Further Breakthroughs

Other recent breakthroughs show progress is accelerating: Toshiba researchers have already sent quantum-secured messages over 158 miles using off-the-shelf gear. However, this is the first time quantum signals have traveled through live IP-based fiber without losing their delicate entangled nature. The Q-Chip’s dual-stream technique may bridge today’s internet with tomorrow’s quantum infrastructure, and open new ways of internet connectivity in the near future.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Repeat Offenders May Face FBR E-Invoicing Penalty of up to Rs3m
Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles In Fy25
Sazgar Engineering Profitability Doubles in FY25
Two New Lego Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed
Two New LEGO Fortnite Brickheadz Officially Revealed
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Cuts Rs2.6 Trillion in Public Debt Before Maturity
No Public Holidays In Punjab Schools On May 28
Govt Sets New School Timings in Punjab
Narowal Petrol Pump Owner Announces Special Ramadan Discount
Fuel Prices Announced For Next Fortnight, From September 1
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races To Launch First Product
Meta Superintelligence Lab Races to Launch First Product
Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports
Floods Force School Closures in Punjab as Govt Extends Vacations
Pakistan Eyes China For Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Pakistan Eyes China for Advanced Disaster Management Technology
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
FBR Revenue Shortfall Hits Rs42bn in First Two Months of FY26
Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs
Punjab University Declares ‘Zero Week’ as Floods Disrupt Routine
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Govt Announces EOBI Pension Increase for 500,000 Pensioners
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Flood Relief Measures Announced for Punjab Residents