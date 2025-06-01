Seagate Confirms Shipping 40 Tb Hard Drives

Famous Hard Drive Manufacturer, Seagate has confirmed the shipment of its groundbreaking 40TB hard drives, marking a significant leap in data storage technology. These drives have been delivered in limited units for customer qualification; their widespread availability for general sale is not expected until the first half of 2026.







The core technology enabling this massive capacity is Seagate’s Mozaic 3+ platform, which leverages Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR). Unlike traditional perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) or shingled magnetic recording (SMR), HAMR uses a tiny laser to momentarily heat a microscopic spot on the platter. This technology makes it easier for the write head to record data at much higher densities. This allows Seagate to achieve an impressive 4TB per platter, and by stacking ten such platters within a single 3.5-inch drive enclosure, they reach the 40TB total capacity.

Once it comes into the market, the most immediate change will be the sheer increase in storage density. Data centers are constantly battling for space, and fitting 40TB into a single drive slot means they can store significantly more data in the same physical footprint. This translates to fewer racks, less cabling, and a more compact overall infrastructure.

Lesser power consumption will also be a plus point. A 40TB drive might consume slightly more power than a 20TB drive, but the power consumption per terabyte will be substantially lower. This is crucial for data centers, where power costs are a major operational expense and environmental sustainability is a growing concern.







The combination of increased density, reduced power consumption, and simplified management contributes to a lower TCO for data centers. While the initial cost per drive might be higher, the cost per terabyte will decrease, making large-scale data storage more economical in the long run.

The ability to store vast amounts of data on fewer drives can also optimize certain workloads. For instance, data analytics platforms that require access to large datasets might see performance improvements due to less data fragmentation across numerous smaller drives.

Cloud providers can offer more competitive storage solutions, and enterprises can comfortably store ever-growing archives, video content, AI/ML datasets, and other large data types.