SECP Issues Cybersecurity Advisory for Companies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a cybersecurity advisory to all registered companies in response to the recent geopolitical developments between Pakistan and India and heightened cybersecurity threat alerts.









The SECP cybersecurity advisory stresses the need for companies to urgently adopt robust cybersecurity measures. Failure to do so may result in operational disruptions, data loss, and reputational damage.

SECP has advised companies to implement stricter access controls, minimize network vulnerabilities, and ensure they are fully prepared to respond to potential cybersecurity incidents. It also emphasized the importance of building awareness among employees to maintain digital security.

In its advisory, SECP urged all companies to take immediate and proactive steps to safeguard their data and protect the integrity of their IT networks.









The commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the protection of Pakistan’s financial and information infrastructure, encouraging organizations to stay vigilant in light of evolving cybersecurity threats.