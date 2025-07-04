The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in the interest of timely justice and regulatory accountability, has disposed of 124 appeals during the financial year 2024–2025.

Of the appeals decided, 22 cases pertained to the Insurance Ordinance, 2000, while 15 were related to the Securities Act, 2015. Additionally, 34 appeals involved provisions of the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and the Companies Act, 2017, and 05 appeals addressed violations of the Non-Banking Finance Companies Regulations, 2008. The remaining 48 appeals concerned breaches of the SECP’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2018 and 2020. Out of the 124 appeals filed against orders issued by SECP’s adjudicating authorities, the Appellate Bench upheld 113 decisions, while 11 orders were set aside. This outcome underscores the bench’s efficiency, impartiality, and role as an effective appellate forum for the redressal of grievances and dispute resolution.

All decisions rendered by the Appellate Bench are publicly accessible on the SECP official website , reflecting the commission’s ongoing commitment to transparency and good governance. In addition to clearing a substantial portion of the backlog, the Appellate Bench registered 73 new appeals during the same period. This rising caseload highlights the increasing reliance of stakeholders on the bench as a vital instrument of regulatory justice.

To further enhance accessibility, the Appellate Bench has also been conducting sittings at SECP’s regional offices across major cities on request. This initiative aims to facilitate appellants based outside Islamabad.