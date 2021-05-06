Google’s ‘Head of Global Resilience’ shares the secret to avoiding burnout: TEA

Did you think it’s the kind of TEA you usually drink? While you might be tempted to boil a fresh cuppa to overcome stress, under the impression that a Google bigwig is recommending it, it’s not the tea you’re thinking of.

According to Google’s “head of global resilience,” Lauren Whitt (you read it right, the search giant does have such a position), a different kind of TEA (not a beverage) can help stay resilient and avoid burnout.

As Whitt explained in a recent Google blog post, the TEA is an acronym for an exercise used by Googlers to gain awareness of their thoughts, energy, and attention and consciously enhance their resilience.

Whitt links to a document that offers a deeper dive into the exercise. It explains that Google considers “resilience a skill that can be built, practiced, and cultivated.“ The TEA exercise can be done daily or as regularly as you feel it’s needed and consists of focusing on three key points revolving around your lifestyle:

Thoughts. Complete these sentences to help you learn “to differentiate between helpful and unproductive thinking patterns”: “Today my mind is … ” “To refocus, I need to … “

Energy. The goal of the “E” section of TEA is “observing how we are feeling in the moment, and intentionally investing in activities or people that fuel positive enthusiasm and motivation.” Complete these sentences: “Today my energy is … ” “To change or maintain, I need to … “

Attention. This one helps you become more intentional about where you place your attention by asking you to complete this sentence: “To be my best today, I will focus on doing or being … “

Google’s simplistic exercise presents an effective way of reminding oneself to stick to a few Do’s in the midst of the daily grind and the hustle and bustle, which is characteristic of the modern, insanely hectic lifestyle.