By Manik Aftab ⏐ 14 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Secure Logistics Gets Secp Nod For Name Change

Secure Logistics has secured regulatory clearance to adopt a new corporate identity, following the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s formal approval.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Secure Logistics Group Limited (PSX: SLGL) announced it has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to change its name.

Effective July 8, 2025 , the company will now operate under the new name Secure Logistics Trax Group Limited, in the aftermath of its acquisition of Trax. This change reflects the firm’s ambition to reposition its brand and expand its footprint within the logistics and technology sectors.

Market participants, investors, and stakeholders have been urged to update all relevant records, trading terminals, market bulletins, and disclosures to incorporate the new company name, ensuring consistency across official platforms and filings.

According to the notice issued by the company, this transition underscores its commitment to aligning its corporate identity with its long-term growth strategy. By adopting the Secure Logistics Trax Group name, the company aims to strengthen brand recognition and better communicate its evolving business focus to the market.

The SECP’s approval and the subsequent name change have been formally communicated to the Exchange, fulfilling all regulatory compliance requirements.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

