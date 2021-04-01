Sehat Insaf Card to cover COVID-19 treatments as part of its free medical facilities

The Finance & Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced that the KPK government has decided to add COVID-19 treatment to the treatments covered under the Sehat Card Insurance. “To try to provide maximum relief to those suffering from Covid, GoKP has decided to include Covid treatment in the Sehat Card program.”, he said. The Sehat Insaf Card already covers Heart diseases, Diabetes, Limb Saving Treatments, Chronic infections, Cancer, and Neurosurgical procedures, among other ailments.

The minister had earlier announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s new Sehat Card Plus Universal Health Insurance program had rendered free treatment to 100,000+ deserving patients with limited mean in the last five months (1st Nov – 29th March)

Being executed through Health Department in the KPK province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme plans to enable free medical treatments (also covering treatments for COVID-19) to over 6.5 million families and 40 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizens. The ambitious program provides free health facilities up to Rs.1 million.

The SSP program aims to improve access of the underprivileged population segments to good quality medical services through a micro health insurance scheme.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced universal health coverage to everyone in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sehat Insaf card within a year in phases. Citizens willing to avail of the Sehat Card can SMS their National Identity Card Number to 8500 to check their program eligibility.

