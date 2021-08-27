Seven women-led companies in Pakistan win Rs. 1.5 million in seed grants

In recent news, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, in partnership with INNOVentures Global, announced seven winners of the Standard Chartered Women In Tech Programme of the year 2021 where seven companies won about Rs. 1.5 million.

These seven teams were selected out of 25 teams, where more than 350 applicants had applied. These teams went through three months of coaching, mentoring, and business management in order to take their businesses to the next level.

This program was first launched in October 2014 by Standard Chartered Americas as a local community project which came into Pakistan in March 2019. The purpose of this proper is to address gender disparity in the technology and entrepreneurial sector.

As of now, the winners will be supported by Standard Chartered where mentorship will be provided on an extensive level and a milestone-based disbursement of the amount for a period of 9 months.

The winners of the SC WiT 2021 program are as follows:

Civixa – A startup seeking to automate the process of classifying objects and developing algorithms for easy use in artificial intelligence applications.

Out Class – An online platform for the Pakistani tuition market, providing high-quality teaching and delivery.

Storytellers Club – A traditional venture providing co-curricular and extra-curricular storytelling and play for kids aged between two to ten years, seeking to establish an online presence post-COVID-19.

Abey Khao – An innovative venture providing economic opportunity to the deaf by starting food carts that sell through sign language. The venture is now looking to build a digital ordering system.

Cheezain Etc. – An eCommerce store and one-stop shop for trendy home accessories.

MediQ – A digital health application that provides access to online consultations, as well as, other related services. The app is now looking to scale up its operations.

SLOSH AI – A software tool that automates the reading and diagnosis of chest x-rays for radiographers and other service providers.

News Source: Geo News