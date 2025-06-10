The sword hasn’t been sheathed yet, FX has officially confirmed that “Shogun” is returning for a second season, with talk of a third already swirling.







After taking 2024 by storm as one of the most compelling series of the year, “Shogun” is preparing for an ambitious return, one that’s generating both excitement and curiosity.

Here’s everything we know about Season 2, from its development to returning cast, timeline, and what lies ahead in the sprawling saga of Lord Toranaga and John Blackthorne.

A Show That Wasn’t Meant to Return

Originally envisioned as a limited series, “Shogun” completed the full story arc of James Clavell’s historical novel in Season 1. However, overwhelming success, including 18 Emmy nominations and critical acclaim, pushed FX to greenlight more.







With no book material left, the creative team is now heading into uncharted territory.

New Story, Same Spirit: Season 2 Takes a Bold Leap

FX officially announced on May 1 that “Shogun” Season 2 will be set a decade after the events of the first season. Fans can expect the return of Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne.

Co-showrunner Justin Marks told Deadline back in February 2025 that the writers’ room had already completed all 10 episodes, including the finale. Marks teased:

“We’re also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now… people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two.”

Production is set to begin in January 2026. This time, the team has a tighter schedule. Marks told RadioTimes they are “rushing it to screen.” Unlike Season 1, there’s little time for long development.

As a result, fans shouldn’t expect Season 2 to premiere before early 2027, with a potential release window between January and September 2027.

Returning Faces and Uncertain Fates

So far, only two cast members have been officially confirmed:

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Characters like Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), and Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) are not expected to return due to how their arcs concluded, although, as Sanada hinted to The Hollywood Reporter,

“Who knows? Ghosts? Flashbacks? Another character’s dream?”

Half the original cast is expected to return, with the other half comprising new additions. Casting discussions are still ongoing. For example:

Moeka Hoshi (Usami Fuji) has had talks with the creators.

Takehiro Hira suggested in a MovieWeb interview that his character may still have a role in Season 2, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Season 1: A Recap of the Epic Political Game

“Shogun” Season 1 brought 17th-century Japan to life with rich detail and political intrigue. The story began with John Blackthorne, an English sailor who arrived in Japan, only to be captured by Lord Toranaga, one of five regents vying for control after the death of the Taiko.

Lady Mariko serves as a translator and cultural bridge. Toranaga uses Blackthorne as both a weapon and a pawn. His goal is to outmaneuver his rival, Ishido Kazunari. Alliances shift and betrayals unfold along the way. Toranaga slowly gains power. But he also faces personal losses, including his son Nagakado’s death.

By the end of the season, Mariko sacrifices herself during a castle siege, sparking open conflict. Toranaga returns to Edo to mourn, while Blackthorne survives and continues his uneasy role as both advisor and captive.

Will There Be a Season 3?

According to John Landgraf, Chairman of FX, Season 2 might not be the end. Although nothing is confirmed, he stated that a third season is likely required to complete the expanded story, but only if the narrative demands it.

“Three seasons will most likely be needed to tell the story they want,” Landgraf explained, while clarifying that a third installment hinges on finding the right story.

Where to Watch

When it does arrive, “Shogun” Season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. In the meantime, fans can revisit all 10 episodes of Season 1 on the same platforms.

Final Thoughts

Season 2 of “Shogun” marks a new chapter, not just in the show’s timeline, but in its creative journey. With no book to follow, the story now rests solely in the hands of its writers, cast, and production team. If they can recapture the brilliance of Season 1, audiences are in for another unforgettable voyage through feudal Japan.

Stay tuned as more casting updates and production details emerge.