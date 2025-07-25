Sindh Abolishes Parking Fees On Public Roads Across Karachi

In a major policy shift, the Sindh government has abolished parking fees on public roads across Karachi, according to an official notification issued recently.

The directive confirms that no authority, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), will be allowed to collect parking fees from public roads in any part of the city. The parking fee abolition in Karachi aims to ease the financial burden on citizens and prevent unauthorized fee collection.

According to the notification, parking charges may only be applied at clearly defined locations such as designated parking plazas, private plots, or authorized parking zones managed by the concerned local authorities. Any individual or organization found collecting parking fees on public roads will now face strict legal action under the new policy.

The decision to end public road parking charges follows an earlier move this month to remove parking fees from 46 major roads under KMC control.

KMC Financial Stability Cited as Reason for Parking Fee Abolition

“This decision has been taken in the public interest,” stated Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a February announcement. He emphasized that the KMC has strengthened its financial footing and no longer needs to rely on parking fee collections.

Wahab noted that the KMC currently holds over Rs2 billion in its bank account and can sustain itself without the Rs40 to Rs50 million generated through public road parking fees. He further highlighted that the KMC experienced a 300 percent increase in revenue while 751 development projects are underway, contributing to a record Rs2.3 billion in earnings over a seven-month period.

The abolition of parking fees in Karachi signals a major shift in urban management policy and underscores the city’s focus on public relief and transparent governance.