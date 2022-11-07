Sindh Government Plans To Test Electric Buses In Karachi From Tomorrow

On Sunday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam has announced to test Karachi’s first electric buses tomorrow. According to the plan Sharjeel Memon in his tweet said, 50 electric buses have reached up till now. Therefore, the test drive will take place tomorrow without any delays. In the first phase the trial run will take place in the metropolis tomorrow. However, the routes will be decided later after the testing phase.

After the launching ceremony, reporting to media he promised to bring additional buses on to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector.

Announcement: Transport department government of Sindh is going to start New Bus service in karachi. These are Pakistan’s first electrical vehicles which are completely environment friendly. From tomorrow we are going to start the test drive in the city. pic.twitter.com/7agbgF9Fjt — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) November 6, 2022

The objective to run the electric buses is to facilitate the passengers of Karachi. Not only this but it will also help in reducing pollution and carbon emissions. The buss are completely environment-friendly and will help in modernizing the Karachi’s transportation system. In 2021, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah took an initiative and launched first electric buses in Karachi. He inaugurated the project under public-private partnership.

The first electric bus route was from Tower to Sohrab Goth and the charges were as low as Rs 10/-. The public transport ran seat-to seat and the fare was Rs 4 per kilometer. He planned to increase the number of buses up to 100 by the end of 2021. Later, this year the government has further brought the plan into action by introducing electric buses in Karachi.

As we all know, electric buses are highly efficient and have lower operating costs than diesel. Fuel saving are significant when comparing electricity with diesel. The electric buses needs less maintenance as compared to diesel buses. Practically, electric buses are reliable, safe and have similar rates of downtime to other technologies.

Many countries have already shifted their transportation system to battery-operated vehicles. Moreover, electric buses have a positive impact on the community. It is a reliable transport which offers a smooth ride and improves sentiments among passengers. The efficient engine helps to reduce noise pollution and the smell of fumes.

