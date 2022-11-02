Study Shows That Solar Farms in Space Can Generate Electricity For the Whole World

The project called Cassiopeia plans to harvest solar energy through satellites and sending it back to earth

With the world expecting its first real energy crisis soon, the construction of solar farms is being discussed all around the world. Major countries and cities around the world are developing solar farms for all kinds of electrical needs.

While the possibility of running the world on earth based solar farms is an interesting one, scientists are working on an even more interesting concept of setting up solar farms in space, according to their research these farms can provide power for the whole world.

The research project is called Cassiopeia, which is a constellation in the northern sky. Evident by its name, the project Cassiopeia will be a large constellation of satellites in Earth’s orbit. These satellites will have solar farms that will collect solar energy from the sun and provide electrical power to Earth.

Speaking about the project Cassiopeia, co-chairman at Space Energy Initiative (SEI) Martin Soltau said that the project is a collaboration between industry and academics, and is quite possible. He also claimed that this satellite will be able to supply all of the world’s energy and once up in space its potential is almost unlimited.

“There’s sufficient room in orbit for the solar power satellites, and the Sun’s supply of energy is vast. A narrow strip around geostationary Earth orbit receives more than 100 times the amount of energy per year than all of humanity is forecast to use in 2050.” said Soltau.

Inorder to fulfill plans of this magnitude, a large amount of investment is required. SEI is currently looking for and hoping to acquire a large funding for the project. What’s most interesting about the project Cassiopeia is that it would require space robots to actually go up in space and assemble, maintain and repair these satellites.

If you are someone that is already interested in the technology, we recommend you wait a while since SEI believes that current technology does not support the construction of such an advanced satellite system, thus we need to wait until 2035.

