Sindh Governor House to Offer Free IT Training for 50,000 Youth, Aiming to Transform Karachi into an IT Hub

The Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has announced an ambitious initiative to provide free IT training courses to the youth of Sindh, with the goal of training 50,000 individuals in various fields of Information Technology (IT). The historic Governor House in Karachi, typically reserved for elite visitors, will be repurposed to conduct these courses, allowing young people to kickstart their careers in the IT industry, even without a formal degree.

Governor Tessori expressed his determination to transform Karachi into a thriving IT hub, paralleling its status as the economic center of Pakistan. He emphasized his mission to train youth in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, metaverse, and web 03. To ensure the success of the program, the Governor acknowledged the expertise and assistance of IT experts Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori, who were present at a recent discussion held at the Governor’s House.

Sir Zia, speaking at the event, praised Governor Tessori’s vision and pledged his full support and assistance for the project. The collaboration between the Sindh Government and IT professionals highlights a concerted effort to bridge the skills gap in the IT sector and provide opportunities for the youth.

The Sindh Government’s initiative, set to commence after the month of Ramadan, will involve an aptitude test conducted at the Governor House to select eligible candidates for the IT courses. Governor Tessori noted that successful completion of the training would enable graduates to earn between Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 500,000 per month. The Governor House, with its spacious unutilized rooms, presents an ideal venue for imparting IT education to aspiring young individuals.

To ensure high-quality training, the Sindh Government has enlisted the support of several charities and non-governmental organizations experienced in the field of IT education. These organizations will collaborate to offer courses in artificial intelligence, data sciences, web development, graphic designing, blogging, and digital content creation.

By providing access to facilities such as libraries, cafeterias, business incubators, and state-of-the-art IT laboratories, the training initiative aims to benefit thousands of financially constrained students who may not have the means to enroll in private institutes.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has engaged international companies in their endeavor to train the youth by signing two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Google. Through these collaborations, teachers and students in government-run schools will receive computer and internet literacy training.

In the initial phase, 250 students and 100 teachers from five selected schools will participate in Google’s CS First and Be Internet Awesome programs. The success of this phase will pave the way for expanding the program to more government-run schools in the province, ensuring widespread access to computer education.

The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) also play a crucial role in the government’s efforts to tackle unemployment by equipping young individuals with modern technical skills aligned with industry needs. Chairman Saleem Raza Jalbani highlighted the importance of reducing unemployment rates by providing technical training tailored to international standards. STEVTA is actively working on enhancing the curriculum and has acquired land in Hyderabad to establish an institute capable of training 500 students.

Governor Tessori’s initiative to offer free IT training courses at the Governor’s House represents a significant step toward empowering the youth of Sindh and positioning Karachi as an IT hub in Pakistan.

In addition to the IT training courses, Governor Tessori also announced plans to offer scholarships to 1,000 exceptional students for their higher education. By investing in the academic pursuits of these bright minds, the government aims to nurture future leaders and professionals who will contribute to the IT industry and the overall progress of Sindh. These scholarships will provide deserving students with the opportunity to pursue advanced degrees and acquire specialized knowledge, further strengthening the talent pool in the IT sector and fostering innovation and creativity in the region.

The collaboration with IT experts, charities, non-governmental organizations, and international companies reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing the skills gap and providing opportunities for the youth to succeed in the rapidly evolving field of technology. By equipping them with sought-after skills, the initiative not only promises to uplift the economic prospects of individuals but also contributes to the overall growth and development of the province.