China Launches Its Own China Metaverse Technology Platform

On the morning of May 22, the Nanjing 2023 Metaverse Application Co-creation Conference and China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform Establishment Conference took place in Jinyuzui Fund Block, Jianye High-tech Zone, Nanjing.

Over 200 Metaverse technical experts, scholars, and business representatives from universities, research institutions, and enterprises across the country also attended. The meeting was presided over by Zhang Yanlin, director of the Science and Technology Department of Nanxin University.

Li Beiqun expressed that Nanxin University, established in 1960, has been dedicated to meeting the country’s needs and has made significant progress in the “Double First-Class” construction over the past 60 years. In September 2022, Nanxin University became the first institution in the country to establish a Metaverse Engineering Department, which showcased its insight and proactive response to the new wave of information technology reform, industrial upgrading, and emerging strategic needs of the nation.

Through innovation and collaboration, the university has capitalized on development opportunities by integrating with local governments, research institutes, and renowned enterprises. Li Beiqun expressed confidence in the university’s ability to work with partner organizations to build a China Metaverse technology and application innovation platform. He believed that this platform would further advance Metaverse-related disciplines, facilitate campus and school-enterprise cooperation, and promote broader and deeper development.

Yuan Ting highlighted that Jianye District launched the first government-led metaverse ecosystem in China in February 2022, aiming to establish a “finance + digital economy” industrial chain. The establishment of the China Metaverse Application Innovation Platform holds great significance in promoting innovation and development in the Metaverse industry and opening up new avenues for economic growth. Yuan Ting expressed the district’s commitment to expanding the Metaverse industrial cluster using this platform. She welcomed collaborative efforts with all stakeholders to embrace the metaverse’s potential and achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Wang Jianhua acknowledged Nanxin University’s leadership in establishing the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform. He emphasized the pivotal role played by collaborative innovation platforms in driving industry, value chains, and talent development. Wang Jianhua shared the experience and effectiveness of the China Industry-University-Research Cooperation Promotion Association in constructing collaborative innovation platforms in various fields. He pledged increased reliance on the talent pool and technological innovations of universities to facilitate deep integration between government, industry, academia, and research. The Promotion Association vowed strong support for the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform, aiming to achieve collaborative creation, construction, sharing, and win-win outcomes.

During the conference, Zou Rongjin, Secretary-General of the platform and executive dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence Industry of Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, read out the reply letter from the China Industry-University-Research Cooperation Promotion Association. Following this, the attending leaders jointly unveiled the platform.

Zou Rongjin presented the AR map of Jianye on behalf of the platform. Ling Xiaming, deputy director of the Management Committee of Nanjing Jianye High-tech Zone, and Pan Zhigeng, dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence of Nanjing the University of Information Engineering, signed the framework cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective parties. Beijing Qizhan International Digital Technology Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with the School of Artificial Intelligence of Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology to establish a joint Metaverse Laboratory. The company also donated one million yuan worth of space technology development software to the laboratory.

Following this, Academician Tan Jianrong delivered a keynote speech titled “The Connotation, Features, and Key Technologies of the Metaverse.” Keynote reports were also presented by Zhang Junbo, President and CEO of Unity China, Ma Xin, Secretary-General of the IEEE Metaverse Standards Committee, and Sun Wei, Chairman of Zhuhai Prometheus Video Technology Co., Ltd.

The conference was guided by the China Association for the Promotion of Industry-University-Research Cooperation and co-hosted by the People’s Government of Jianye District, Nanjing, and Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology. Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology has been actively engaged in Metaverse teaching, research, personnel training, and knowledge transfer, contributing to the development of Metaverse-related industries. Leveraging its expertise in computer and artificial intelligence disciplines, the university has pioneered interdisciplinary and educational resource integration to foster Metaverse industry growth.

Notably, in September 2022, the university established the first Metaverse department in China and subsequently opened the Metaverse Smart Wearable Research Institute in Kunshan. The university’s teams have published numerous high-level papers and monographs and have developed several notable Metaverse application systems, including Metaverse sleep, multi-modal interactive VR experiments, and Metaverse museums.

The China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform, established under the China Industry-University-Research Cooperation Promotion Association, comprises Nanjing University of Information Engineering, Zhejiang University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Chinese Academy of Forestry, Shantou University, National Supercomputing Changsha Center, Zhejiang Gongshang University, Shenzhen Bangchuang Venture Capital Company, and Nanjing Lianji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

The platform aims to effectively integrate the scientific and technological innovation capabilities of enterprises, universities, research institutes, and new R&D institutions. By strengthening organizational empowerment and deepening the integration of the digital economy and Metaverse, the platform will focus on various aspects, including metaverse social ecology, economic system, social system, identity system, production environment, cultural system, legal system, and industry standards.

Through joint technology research and development, legal ethics, business models, and venture capital expertise, the platform will drive research, development, and application strategies in Metaverse-related fundamental technologies, business models, and ethics. This will contribute to the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries and foster innovation within China’s independent and controllable Metaverse industrial ecosystem.

