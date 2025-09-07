Sindh Govt Pakistan Railways Push Ahead On Kcr Revival

The Sindh government and Pakistan Railways have agreed to work together on finalising the modalities for the revival of the long-delayed Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), with technical experts from both sides set to collaborate.

At a meeting held at the CM House, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pressed Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi to speed up progress on the Karachi Circular Railway. He suggested that experts from Sindh and Pakistan Railways jointly prepare the final details and involve donor agencies and private sector partners to ensure timely completion.

According to a statement from the CM House, the chief minister voiced frustration over the years of delay in reviving KCR. He highlighted that the project would cater to an estimated 650,000 passengers daily, offering critical east–west and north–south connectivity across Karachi. However, the updated feasibility study still awaits approval from Chinese authorities, as the project falls under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The approved plan outlines a 43.2-kilometre route for the KCR, including 25.51 kilometres elevated and 17.7 kilometres on ground. The system will feature 24 stations, with 13 elevated and 11 on ground. Officials briefed the meeting that anti-encroachment operations had cleared more than 11 acres of railway land near Drigh Road, Karachi University, Urdu College, and Gillani stations, though issues remain at Liaquatabad and Urdu College.

Murad Ali Shah assured the minister that Sindh would continue to support Pakistan Railways in land clearance and urban rehabilitation linked to the Karachi Circular Railway. Both sides agreed that experts will jointly finalise modalities for the KCR project, including outsourcing stations and introducing new train services.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi endorsed the proposals and pledged complete support from the federal government to move the project forward.