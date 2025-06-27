By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh Police Driving School Opens In Karachi To Train Citizens

The Sindh Police Driving School has officially launched at the Police Training College in Saeedabad, Karachi, marking a new initiative aimed at promoting road safety through professional driver training.



In a move to curb traffic accidents and promote responsible driving, the Sindh Police inaugurated its first driving school in Karachi, where citizens can now receive hands-on training in operating cars, motorcycles, and both light and heavy vehicles. The facility, located at the Police Training College, Saeedabad, is currently operating as a pilot project.

Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon personally inspected the Sindh Police Driving School and shared plans to replicate the initiative in other major cities, including Hyderabad, Larkana, and Khairpur.

Highlighting the initiative’s core goal, IG Memon emphasized that road safety is a top priority for the police force.



“Safe driving is our target,” he stated, stressing that trained drivers are key to preventing traffic mishaps. He added, “The only way to avoid accidents is through trained drivers.”

With the establishment of the Sindh Police Driving School, authorities aim to equip the public with essential driving skills and knowledge of traffic rules, ultimately fostering a safer driving culture across the province.

