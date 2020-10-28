Sindh Police launches its own online TV channel to create awareness about law and order

Sindh Police Security Division has introduced a web TV channel for creating awareness among the public about law and order on the directives of the division chief, Maqsood Ahmed Memon.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Ahmed Memon said on Monday that the web TV will help disseminate information and spread awareness about the current security situation of law and order, traffic updates, and programs related to policing. He believes that this content will be instrumental in strengthening coordination between the public and the police.

Speaking of which, the online TV channel in general is expected to play a vital role in bridging the communication gap between police and the masses.

DIG Memon emphasized the need to upgrade the Sindh police and its remodeling according to the global standards. He noted that the units lying under the domain of the Security Division must be equipped with modern techniques to keep the city safe from all types of crimes.

He said that the police will also broadcast and highlight their good work and integrated units of the Security Division and show public service messages.

The channel can be accessed live by the public 24/7 here .

