Sindh set to acquire 250 diesel electric hybrid buses for public transport

In recent news, the minister of transport for Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, stated that the provincial transport department has been granted funds to launch diesel and electricity-powered hybrid buses for public transport. These buses will be deployed in six cities in the Sindh region.

This includes 250 buses that will travel in numerous routes in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad. According to the Minister, these buses will be initially introduced only in Karachi which will be under a joint effort of the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation and a Turkish company. In addition, four bus depots and around 300 bus stops will be established across the provincial capital where the buses will reach in the next four months.

The minister further mentioned that the department is working on the swift development of other projects such as the Orange Line and the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit services apart from the usual intra-city commuter bus services.