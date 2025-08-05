The provincial government has revealed the eligibility criteria for its Sindh Solar Scheme. This initiative will provide free solar systems to families with limited electricity consumption. The goal is to lower electricity costs and promote the use of clean energy among low-income households.

The Sindh Energy Department is now accepting applications. However, only households meeting specific electricity usage requirements can apply. The scheme will support 200,000 families in total. In the first phase, 77,000 families have already received solar panels. The second phase will distribute solar systems to 123,000 more families.

If the number of applications exceeds this limit, a lottery system will select the final recipients.

Government Showcases Commitment to Green Energy

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted these efforts during a recent event at the Energy Department office. He showcased solar home systems, lithium battery inverters, and solar panels prepared under this program.

The minister emphasized that the Sindh government had successfully commissioned its first power plant under a Public-Private Partnership. The Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) now supplies electricity from this plant at lower tariffs.

Solar Parks to Offer Cheaper Electricity

Two new solar parks have also been completed in Sindh. These facilities will generate power that will be distributed at competitive rates. Shah stressed the need to move away from expensive fossil fuels towards more affordable solar and hybrid energy sources.

He assured that the government is closely monitoring private firms proposing electricity tariffs to prevent unjustified increases in consumer bills.

The Sindh Solar Scheme is a key step in the government’s efforts to reduce energy expenses for families while promoting renewable energy adoption. By focusing on low-income households, the program aims to create long-term relief from the impact of rising electricity prices.