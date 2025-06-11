By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh To Fund Ev Taxis Scooters Charging Stations In 2025

KARACHI: The Sindh government is stepping up efforts to modernize its public transport infrastructure by embracing electric mobility. In a move toward cleaner, greener travel, provincial authorities have decided to allocate funds for electric taxis and scooters in the upcoming 2025–26 budget, alongside expanding their bus fleet.



At the heart of this initiative is the provincial capital, Karachi, a city of 20 million residents grappling with chronic urban transport challenges. In response, the Sindh government is doubling down on sustainable mobility, with new buses, double-deckers, and EV-based solutions all in the pipeline.

Key Meeting Shapes the Transport Vision

The plan took shape during a high-level meeting chaired by Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Top officials, including Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, SMTA MD Kamal Dayo, and TransKarachi CEO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, participated.

The session included a detailed review of projects from the outgoing 2024–25 fiscal year and discussions around upcoming initiatives, including:



  • Scaling the People’s Bus Service
  • Expanding EV scooter fleets
  • Establishing charging stations across Sindh

Progress on Key BRT Projects

During the briefing, Sharjeel Memon was updated on major developments such as:

  • Completion of the Jam Sadiq Bridge, a critical part of the Yellow Line BRT, is now poised for inauguration
  • Renewed push to accelerate work on the Red Line BRT

Memon reaffirmed the government’s commitment:

“The Sindh government is constantly striving for eco-friendly and affordable travel facilities for the people.”

A significant stride in this vision was Memon’s recent visit to Chery Holdings Group (CHG) headquarters in Wuhu, China. During discussions, CHG expressed interest in deploying EV charging stations throughout Sindh.

As per the plan, charging stations will be set up every 50 kilometres across all districts.

“The establishment of EV charging stations at regular intervals would benefit owners of electric motorcycles, cars and trucks,” the minister said.

The government is also setting up an assembly plant for EV mini-trucks in Karachi, part of a broader strategy to foster innovation in the transport sector and create local employment opportunities.

“We want every citizen across Sindh, including Karachi, to avail modern travel facilities,” Memon added.
“The projects are aimed at regulating traffic and developing the transport system on modern lines.”

