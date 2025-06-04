Electric Taxis Coming To Lahore Registration Now Open

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Green & Clean Transport” agenda, the Punjab government has launched the registration phase of its much-anticipated E-Taxi project. This move marks a significant step toward eco-friendly urban mobility solutions in Lahore.







The pilot project is a joint effort by the Transport and Mass Transit Department and the Bank of Punjab. It aims to bring electric taxis to the city’s roads. The goal is to offer affordable, safe, and eco-friendly transport. This will help cut fuel use and reduce pollution.

As part of the first phase, the government is calling on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), authorized local dealers, distributors, and joint ventures to register eligible electric car models. Only vehicles meeting the required standards for safety, performance, and taxi operations will be considered.

The deadline for submission is set for 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and applications must be submitted at the Transport and Mass Transit Department’s office, located at 11-A Egerton Road, Lahore.







To support the program’s rollout, the Punjab government is offering an attractive financial assistance package:

Equity payment support

Five-year loan financing through the Bank of Punjab

Partial coverage of vehicle registration charges

Participants can choose their EV models from a pre-approved list. Financing of up to Rs. 6.5 million per vehicle will be available, and buyers will cover any additional amount if the vehicle cost exceeds this limit.

For those seeking further guidance, a clarification meeting is scheduled on Thursday, June 12, 2025. It will take place at 2:00 PM in the department’s committee room. The session’s details and any updates will be published on the department’s official portal.

Interested parties can access eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and documentation via: https://transport.punjab.gov.pk