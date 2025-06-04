By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Electric Taxis Coming To Lahore Registration Now Open

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Green & Clean Transport” agenda, the Punjab government has launched the registration phase of its much-anticipated E-Taxi project. This move marks a significant step toward eco-friendly urban mobility solutions in Lahore.



The pilot project is a joint effort by the Transport and Mass Transit Department and the Bank of Punjab. It aims to bring electric taxis to the city’s roads. The goal is to offer affordable, safe, and eco-friendly transport. This will help cut fuel use and reduce pollution.

As part of the first phase, the government is calling on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), authorized local dealers, distributors, and joint ventures to register eligible electric car models. Only vehicles meeting the required standards for safety, performance, and taxi operations will be considered.

The deadline for submission is set for 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and applications must be submitted at the Transport and Mass Transit Department’s office, located at 11-A Egerton Road, Lahore.



To support the program’s rollout, the Punjab government is offering an attractive financial assistance package:

  • Equity payment support
  • Five-year loan financing through the Bank of Punjab
  • Partial coverage of vehicle registration charges

Participants can choose their EV models from a pre-approved list. Financing of up to Rs. 6.5 million per vehicle will be available, and buyers will cover any additional amount if the vehicle cost exceeds this limit.

For those seeking further guidance, a clarification meeting is scheduled on Thursday, June 12, 2025. It will take place at 2:00 PM in the department’s committee room. The session’s details and any updates will be published on the department’s official portal.

Interested parties can access eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and documentation via: https://transport.punjab.gov.pk

E-taxi, Electric Vehicles, Punjab Government
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5g Rollout In Pakistan

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5G Rollout in Pakistan

Subway Surfers Mobile Game Poised For A Big Screen Debut

“Subway Surfers” Mobile Game Poised For A Big-Screen Debut

Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget

Govt Plans 5% Digital Services Tax in Upcoming FY2025-26 Budget

Cola Intake Linked To Poor Health Outcomes In Women Study Finds

Cola Intake Linked to Poor Aging in Women, 40 Year long Study Finds

Whatsapp Ends Support For Older Android Devices And Iphones

WhatsApp Ends Support For Older Android Devices And iPhones

Lumma Stealer Maas Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Lumma Stealer MaaS Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Imf Supports Tax Cut For Salaried Rejects Wealth Levies

IMF Supports Tax Cut for Salaried, Rejects Wealth Levies

Supernet Secures Rs800 Million Deal To Enhance Banking Connectivity

Supernet Expands Cybersecurity Reach with New Telecom Contracts

You Cant Believe This Horror Video Game Is Getting Its Own Movie

Popular Horror Video Game Set to Receive Movie Adaptation

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users Bypassing Security

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users & Bypassing Security

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature For User Profiles

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature for User Profiles

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get A Whopping 114 Rise This Year

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get a Whopping 114% Rise This Year

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live In Pakistan

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live in Pakistan