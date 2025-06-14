KARACHI: The Sindh government has unveiled plans to recruit 4,400 new staff for public schools in its 2025-26 budget, aiming to strengthen the education sector through expanded hiring.







As part of its new fiscal year strategy, the Sindh government will hire 4,400 new employees to address teacher and support staff shortages in schools. The Sindh school recruitment 2025 plan is designed to fill key vacancies and enhance the operational capacity of educational institutions throughout the province.

These new hires will cover various roles, ensuring schools across Sindh are adequately staffed to meet student needs and improve overall performance. This step is seen as a vital move to improve the learning environment and strengthen foundational education delivery.

The recruitment drive is a major component of Sindh’s Rs523.73 billion education budget for FY2025-26. In addition to Sindh school recruitment 2025, the budget prioritizes investments in primary and secondary education, alongside plans to launch new community colleges.







According to government officials, these initiatives are part of a broader agenda to raise the standard and accessibility of education in Sindh. By filling staffing gaps and expanding educational infrastructure, the province aims to deliver long-term improvements in public schooling outcomes.