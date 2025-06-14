By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh To Recruit 4400 School Staff Under Education Budget

KARACHI: The Sindh government has unveiled plans to recruit 4,400 new staff for public schools in its 2025-26 budget, aiming to strengthen the education sector through expanded hiring.



As part of its new fiscal year strategy, the Sindh government will hire 4,400 new employees to address teacher and support staff shortages in schools. The Sindh school recruitment 2025 plan is designed to fill key vacancies and enhance the operational capacity of educational institutions throughout the province.

These new hires will cover various roles, ensuring schools across Sindh are adequately staffed to meet student needs and improve overall performance. This step is seen as a vital move to improve the learning environment and strengthen foundational education delivery.

The recruitment drive is a major component of Sindh’s Rs523.73 billion education budget for FY2025-26. In addition to Sindh school recruitment 2025, the budget prioritizes investments in primary and secondary education, alongside plans to launch new community colleges.



According to government officials, these initiatives are part of a broader agenda to raise the standard and accessibility of education in Sindh. By filling staffing gaps and expanding educational infrastructure, the province aims to deliver long-term improvements in public schooling outcomes.

Sindh Education Budget 25-26, Sindh Education Department, Sindh Government
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Trump 2024 Financial Disclosure Shows 600m In Crypto

Trump 2024 Financial Disclosure Shows $600M+ in Crypto Income

Over 269000 Websites Infected In Massive Jsfiretruck Malware Attack

Over 269,000 Websites Infected in Massive JSFireTruck Malware Attack

Govt Sets Rs75000 Limit On Cash Withdrawals By Non Filers

Govt Sets Rs75,000 Limit on Cash Withdrawals by Non-Filers

Gta Onlines Money Fronts Update Adds Money Laundering To The Mix

GTA Online’s Money Fronts Update Adds Money Laundering To The Mix

Fortnite Meets Squid Game On June 27 Official Crossover Revealed

Fortnite Meets Squid Game? Official Crossover Revealed

Playstation Lifts Pc Region Locks In A Long Awaited Change

PlayStation Lifts PC Region Locks In A Long-Awaited Change

K Electrics Epic 2025 Empowers Startups To Address Pakistans Energy Challenges

K-Electric EPIC 2025 Awards Top Energy Startups in Pakistan

Uk Startup Offers 35000 In Grants For Pakistani Entrepreneurs

UK Startup Offers £35,000 in Grants for Pakistani Entrepreneurs

Meta Ai Public Search Issue Sparks Privacy Concerns Among Users

Meta AI Public Search Issue Sparks Privacy Concerns Among Users

Standing Committee On Finance And Revenue About Finance Bill Proposals And Fbr Transformation

Standing Committee Flags Concerns Over Finance Bill Proposals and FBR Reforms

World Bank Approves Additional 70 Million Credit

World Bank Approves Additional $70 Million Credit

Gold Prices In Pakistan Reached Rs351000

Gold Prices Sets New Record, Gained Nearly Rs 9200 Since Budget

Kia Stonic Ex Relaunched In Pakistan At Same Revised Prices

Kia Stonic EX Relaunched in Pakistan at Same Discounted Prices