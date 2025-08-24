The provincial government has notified new Sindh voluntary retirement rules, giving employees the option to retire after the age of 55, though with reduced pension benefits.

On Saturday, the Sindh Finance Department issued a notification introducing revised Sindh voluntary retirement rules for provincial government employees. Under the new policy, staff members can opt for voluntary retirement after crossing 55 years of age.

However, employees who retire before completing 60 years of service will face pension deductions. As per the notification, retiring at the age of 55 will result in a 10 percent pension cut, while employees leaving at 56 will receive 8 percent less. Similarly, a 6 percent deduction applies for retirement at 57, 4 percent at 58, and 2 percent at 59.

The new rules are aimed at regulating early retirement requests while ensuring that employees are compensated fairly, depending on their chosen retirement age.