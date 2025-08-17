The Sindh government allocated 300 acres in Jhimpir to Moro Power Company (MPC) to build a hybrid wind and solar project with a 100MW capacity. This marks the first business-to-business (B2B) electricity venture under the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA).

Officials said MPC will supply power directly to industries in Nooriabad via the Sindh Transmission and Despatch Company (STDC). The project aims to provide reliable, cost-effective renewable energy, reducing operational costs for industries and strengthening Sindh’s industrial sector.

Sindh is the only province in Pakistan with its own power regulator, giving it authority to set tariffs and oversee generation, transmission, and distribution independently. The Jhimpir project represents a pioneering step toward decentralized power generation in the country.

Jhimpir Wind Corridor Poised to Boost Industrial Growth in Sindh

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the government plans to fully use Jhimpir’s wind corridor, capable of generating 50,000MW at Rs8 per unit. He added that this resource can boost industrial growth and the province’s economic development.

MPC CEO Mustafa Abdullah said the company will install 65MW of wind turbines and 35MW of solar panels. He confirmed that a term sheet is signed with a dozen industries in Nooriabad to supply power at Rs20/kWh. MPC is also negotiating with Alfalah Asset Management and other banks for project financing.

Abdullah added that MPC is discussing with Bank of Punjab, Faysal Bank, and JS Bank to form a consortium for 80 percent debt financing under the $7 billion green fund provided by the World Bank for Pakistan. He highlighted that this will be the first SEPRA-regulated project supplying affordable electricity to industries by 2026.

STDC will build transmission lines connecting Jhimpir to the Nooriabad Industrial Estate, 20 kilometres away. Abdullah said the project will improve industrial competitiveness and promote a low-carbon, sustainable energy future for Sindh.