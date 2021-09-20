Six Pakistani startups win the Shell Tameer Awards

In recent news, the top six startups in Pakistan were announced as the winners of the Shell Tameer Awards 2021 which was a nationwide contest held at the Shell House in order to recognize the best entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This time around 125 startups applied where 20 finalists were shortlisted in six categories. In order to determine the winner in each category, the pitches from the startup founders were presented to a jury of diverse professionals.

The winners under these respective categories were TrashIt in Circular Economy, Enent in Clean Energy Solutions, Civixa in Empowering Women, Asani.io in Technology Innovation, Elixis in Transport & Mobility, and Boltay Huroof in Bright Idea.

Moreover, runners-up of the final were also announced which included International Services Pak in Circular Economy, Renew Power Projects in Clean Energy Solutions, Beetee in Empowering Women, CricFlex in Technology Innovation, vCarpool in Transport & Mobility, and Eco Stabilizer in Bright Idea category.

This event also included a panel of high-profile leaders who engaged in an insightful discussion with the audience on the topic ‘The role of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in shaping the future of Pakistan’ which focused on the benefits of having a youthful population in Pakistan, the government starting structured incubators and introducing three-year tax relief for start-ups, and how the private sector has a key role to play in the start-up ecosystem.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited, Haroon Rashid stated the following:

“It is encouraging to see many young innovators enthusiastic to help solve diverse and important issues that challenge our country. We are proud of the winners today and feel honored to be part of their journey towards sustainable businesses, social change, and the progress of our nation. We prioritize and invest in Shell Tameer, our flagship program for enterprise development, which aims to strengthen local economies.”

Source: Business Recorder