News, Startups

Six Pakistani startups win the Shell Tameer Awards

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

In recent news, the top six startups in Pakistan were announced as the winners of the Shell Tameer Awards 2021 which was a nationwide contest held at the Shell House in order to recognize the best entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This time around 125 startups applied where 20 finalists were shortlisted in six categories. In order to determine the winner in each category, the pitches from the startup founders were presented to a jury of diverse professionals.

The winners under these respective categories were TrashIt in Circular Economy, Enent in Clean Energy Solutions, Civixa in Empowering Women, Asani.io in Technology Innovation, Elixis in Transport & Mobility, and Boltay Huroof in Bright Idea.

Moreover, runners-up of the final were also announced which included International Services Pak in Circular Economy, Renew Power Projects in Clean Energy Solutions, Beetee in Empowering Women, CricFlex in Technology Innovation, vCarpool in Transport & Mobility, and Eco Stabilizer in Bright Idea category.

This event also included a panel of high-profile leaders who engaged in an insightful discussion with the audience on the topic ‘The role of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in shaping the future of Pakistan’ which focused on the benefits of having a youthful population in Pakistan, the government starting structured incubators and introducing three-year tax relief for start-ups, and how the private sector has a key role to play in the start-up ecosystem.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited, Haroon Rashid stated the following:
“It is encouraging to see many young innovators enthusiastic to help solve diverse and important issues that challenge our country. We are proud of the winners today and feel honored to be part of their journey towards sustainable businesses, social change, and the progress of our nation. We prioritize and invest in Shell Tameer, our flagship program for enterprise development, which aims to strengthen local economies.”

Source: Business Recorder

Pakistani startups Shell Tameer Shell Tameer Awards 2021
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 set to have a 120Hz display, replaceable SSDs, and more

in News, Technology
Sep 20, 2021  ·  

Pakistani edtech startup ‘Maqsad’ gets $2.1 million pre-seed to make education more accessible

in News, Startups
Sep 20, 2021  ·  

China is an important source of investment in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

in News
Sep 20, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistani edtech startup ‘Maqsad’ gets $2.1 million pre-seed to make education more accessible